Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 8th Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,925 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 6.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 1.08% of Lennar worth $387,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,787. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

