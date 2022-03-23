LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

BTT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,773. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

