LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,139,809 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

