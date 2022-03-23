LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. 5,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,839. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.