LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 64,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 154,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,322. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

