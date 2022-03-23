Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of REGENXBIO worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after purchasing an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $5,775,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

RGNX opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

