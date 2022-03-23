Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $588.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 516.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

