LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.11. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 7,959 shares.
LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
