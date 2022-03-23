LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.11. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 7,959 shares.

LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

