Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Linde by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.13. 1,514,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.68 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.64.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

