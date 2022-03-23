Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.44.

Lindsay Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

