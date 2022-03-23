Lisk Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00005139 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $279.31 million and $6.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00075902 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00019496 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001314 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001114 BTC.
About Lisk
According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
