LiteCoin Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $2,175.33 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $2,175.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,880.23 or 1.79869998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

