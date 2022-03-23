Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 218,208 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for about 3.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Element Solutions worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after acquiring an additional 228,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,508. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

