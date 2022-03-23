London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £100 ($131.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSEG. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($135.60) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,912 ($104.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,174.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,236.23. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($93.29) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($111,943.13). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($91.26) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,076.88).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

