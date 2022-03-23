Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.47 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

