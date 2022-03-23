Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of LVLU traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,350. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.