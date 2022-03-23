Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LVLU traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,350. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
