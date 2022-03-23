Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,180 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $90,988.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 60,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,729. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

