Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,180 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $90,988.00.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,542,352.90.
Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 60,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,729. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.
FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
