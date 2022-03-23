Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.32

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $7.77. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 98,717 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.
