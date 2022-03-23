Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0020

Maecenas (ART) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $140,888.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003621 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036887 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00107641 BTC.
Maecenas Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “
Maecenas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.