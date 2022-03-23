Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of MGA opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

