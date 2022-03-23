Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will announce $229.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $234.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $148.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $941.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.