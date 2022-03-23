Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 213,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Marcus by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Marcus by 345.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

