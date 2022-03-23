Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,276,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 142,996 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.89 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

