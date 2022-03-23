Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
