Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

