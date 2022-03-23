Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

