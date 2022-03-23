Mark Stoddart Buys 399 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Director Mark Stoddart bought 399 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,128.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,545.72.

TSE:LNR opened at C$57.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$48.99 and a 12 month high of C$84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.