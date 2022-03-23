Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

