Marlin Market Cap Achieves $26.13 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Marlin has a market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.12 or 0.06985444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 0.99699191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.