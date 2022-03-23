Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

