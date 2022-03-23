Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE MLM opened at $384.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.05. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.