Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $39,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.31. 5,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,577. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

