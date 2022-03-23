Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,164 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

