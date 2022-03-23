Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Establishment Labs worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 31.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 187.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 147.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,750. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

