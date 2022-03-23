Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year.
TSE MMX opened at C$6.10 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
