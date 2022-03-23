Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.86. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.