MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%.
Shares of MXCT opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.44.
About MaxCyte (Get Rating)
