McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

