MeaTech 3D (MITC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MeaTech 3D stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MeaTech 3D during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

