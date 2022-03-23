Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 352 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

