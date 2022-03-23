Meta Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.69 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.
In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.