Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.86. 149,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,926,805. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

