Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.21. The firm has a market cap of $589.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

