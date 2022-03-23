Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

