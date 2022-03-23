Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.70. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

