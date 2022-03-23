Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $42,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,162,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

