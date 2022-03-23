Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.23, but opened at 1.19. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.21, with a volume of 60,814 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

