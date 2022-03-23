Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 183024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$36.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In other news, Director John Tognetti purchased 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,045,117 shares in the company, valued at C$5,242,546.56. Also, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,651,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,857.13. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $153,955.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

