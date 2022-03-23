Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $23,128.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $23,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10.

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $4,306,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.