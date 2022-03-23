Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.86

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 1874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

